Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim latest to get UAE Golden Visa

Abu Dhabi: South Indian celebrity couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are the latest Indian personalities to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Fahadh and Nazriya expressed their gratitude towards the country for the “honour and privilege” bestowed on them.

The stars were handed over the visa at the headquarters of a business service centre, ECH, in Dubai in the presence of its CEO Iqbal Marconi, renowned Arab national Abdullah Falasi, and others.

The UAE Golden Visa has been granted to a number of prominent Indian cinema stars. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, as well as Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, John Abraham, Tushar Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, R Parthiban, Trishna Krishnan, K S Chithra, and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

About UAE golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.