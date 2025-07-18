Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is famous for staying away from the spotlight and social media. But recently, at a puja ceremony for his new film Mollywood Times, it wasn’t his outfit or the movie that grabbed attention it was his phone! At first, people thought it was a normal keypad phone. But soon, fans found out it was a very expensive and rare one.

Fahadh Faasil’s Luxury Phone Everyone’s Talking About

Fahadh was seen using a Vertu Ascent Retro Classic Keypad Phone, a luxury phone made in the UK. Even though it looks basic, the phone costs around Rs. 10.2 lakh ($11,920). It is made with high-end materials like titanium, sapphire glass, and hand-stitched leather. The phone is now out of stock, which means it’s even harder to find.

What Makes It Special

This phone isn’t like a regular smartphone. It doesn’t support apps or high-speed internet. But it does offer Bluetooth, SMS, and even 24/7 concierge service in over 170 countries. The model came out in 2008 and is now seen as a collector’s item. Some used versions are still available online for Rs. 1-1.5 lakh.

Fahadh’s Simple Life

Fellow actor Vinay Forrt had earlier said that Fahadh doesn’t use social media or smartphones. He prefers a basic phone and likes to connect with people in real life. This luxury keypad phone fits his simple and private lifestyle perfectly.

What’s Next for the Actor?

Fahadh will be seen in Maareesan, Karate Chandran, Patriot, and more films in 2025. There are also reports that he might enter Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film The Idiot of Istanbul.