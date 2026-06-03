Faizan Raza, who went missing, ran away due to academic stress

Patna: Faizan Raza, the 20-year-old Bihar youth who caused a stir after his disappearance, has disclosed that he voluntarily ran away due to stress over his studies.

He went missing from the Purvanchal Express Train in Uttar Pradesh, while travelling from Mau to Bihar for Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) holidays. However, he was found three days later on May 28.

According to Maktoob Media, Faizan’s father, Imtiyaz Ahmad, confirmed there was no altercation or confrontation on the train, despite the earlier claims. The 20-year-old had reportedly been struggling with his studies at Darul Uloom Amjadia in Mau, Azamgarh.

“Faizan told us that he had been struggling academically despite putting in significant effort and had become distressed over his inability to meet expectations,” Ahmad said.

“He also told us that he was worried about his studies and did not want to continue studying. He thought that if he left home for a few days, the family would become concerned and might stop sending him away for studies,” Ahmad added.

His father clarified that Faizan talked to the police, informing them that he left on his own. He reportedly denied allegations that he was assaulted, drugged or forcibly taken away by assailants.

“He has admitted that his decision to leave was driven by academic pressure and a desire to avoid continuing his studies. Police have recorded his statement, and he accepted what he did,” Ahmad said.

A video of Faizan shows him accepting that he made a mistake, Maktoob reported. After apologising for the distress caused to both his family and the authorities, he reiterated his father’s statement.

“I didn’t realise that it would flare up this much; my only motive was to escape academic pressure. I didn’t mean or wish to trouble anyone,” Faizan reportedly said. “I have committed a mistake, and this will never happen again. I also apologise to everyone who got disturbed because of me.”

The family is now reconsidering sending Faizan back to the school, where he is undertaking Islamic courses.