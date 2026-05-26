Abbu, ladai ho gayi: Bihar youth goes missing after sending distress message

Gopalganj: A 20-year-old Muslim has reportedly gone missing, with his last message from the Purvanchal Express Train to his father pointing to a case of assault.

The missing youth, identified as Faizan Ahmad Shah, a resident of Churman Chak Bhatwalia village in Bihar. He was returning for the Eid holidays from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, where he studied at Jamia Amjadiya Ghosi Madrasa, according to Shah’s father Imtiaz Ahmad Shah.

Imtiaz, a government school teacher, told local media that Shah had notified the family about boarding the train from Mau junction. When the train was crossing Belthara Road and nearing Salempur station, Shah allegedly sent an emergency text to his father.

“Abbu, ladah ho gyi hai train me mar rahe hai sab chhip ke massage kar raha hu (Abbu, there has been a fight everyone is beating me in the train I am messaging in secret),” the SMS text read.

Worried, Imtiaz had asked his son to immediately get off the next station and contact him. “But after that his phone was switched off,” he said. The family continuously tried to reach Shah to no avail, leaving them with no information about his whereabouts even now.

Shah’s family alleged that a group of unidentified individuals attacked him while he was on the train. They suggested potential involvement by extremist elements, though police have yet to officially confirm the claim.

The case remains under investigation as the family lodged a missing persons complaint at the Phulwaria police station in Bihar’s Gopalganj. The police have confirmed that the case will be looked at from all angles.