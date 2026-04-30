Bihar imam beaten, thrown from train; wife claims killed over appearance

Bareilly: A 30-year-old cleric was killed after he was allegedly beaten and thrown off a moving train on Sunday, April 26, near the Bareilly Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased, Maulana Tousif Raza Mazhari, a resident of Bakhotoli village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, was found dead on the railway tracks late on Sunday night. He was an imam and a madrasa teacher in Siwan, Bihar, and went to Bareilly to attend the death anniversary celebration or Urs of Tajusharia. The incident occurred while he was returning home by train.

Raza’s family has strongly rejected the railway authorities’ claim that it was an accident. Instead, they alleged that he was beaten during the journey and murdered by some unidentified individuals.

Wife saw the incident live on video call

Tabassum Khatoon, his wife, told The Observer Post that she saw the incident over a video call. Describing the attack, she said, “This happened on the night of the 26th. He had called me while he was on the train. He sounded scared and told me that some people were beating him.”

Even after Raza pleaded for help, the other passengers remained seated, she said. “They were calling him a thief and accusing him of stealing. He tried to show them his books and bag on a video call and said, ‘I am not a thief, I teach at a madrasa.’ I also shouted on the call, asking people to help him, but no one listened,” said Tabassum.

Raza’s wife said she saw the assault live on her phone. “I saw them dragging him by the collar, slapping and beating him. It was terrifying.” She claimed it was not a random incident. “There is some conspiracy behind it.”

In a voice recording of the call, Raza could be heard saying that some drunk individuals had caught hold of him and were abusing and beating him. He repeatedly asked his wife to call the police for help.

Tabassum implied that Raza’s appearance might have been a contributing factor. “He had a beard and wore a (skull) cap. It is possible they attacked him because of that,” she said.

The nature of the injuries, the family said, pointed towards an assault and not a mere fall. “If he had fallen from a moving train, his body would have been badly damaged. But his body was intact, with clear signs of beating all over,” Tabassum said.

She attempted to call her husband after, but received no response. The next day, however, a police officer picked up the call. “They told me they found his phone and belongings near the tracks. At first, they said he was serious, and later they confirmed he had died,” she said.

Labelled him as thief to draw less suspicion, uncle says

Rejecting the accident claim, Raza’s uncle suggested that the assailants may have incited the other passengers against him on purpose.

“It appears they first assaulted him and then tried to convince others that he was a thief. This was done cleverly to turn the crowd against him,” he said.

He called for proper accountability while questioning the law and order in the state. “If such incidents are happening, then how can we say that crime has ended? Where are these attackers coming from?”

Although the family has not filed a formal police complaint, they are planning to pursue legal action, The Observer Post reported. Community members and local residents have been demanding an impartial and detailed probe. They demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government and railway authorities take stringent action against those behind the attack.

Asaduddin Owaisi urges action against perpetrators

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared the voice recording on X, stating that he hopes railway authorities take action against the perpetrators.