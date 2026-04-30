Rajasthan: Businessman ransom accused Saif Ali’s house demolished

Baran: Authorities on Wednesday, April 29, demolished the house of the main accused, Saif Ali, in an extortion, ransom and kidnapping case of a prominent businessman in Rajasthan’s Baran city.

An investigation by the City Council revealed that Ali’s house was built illegally on government land. They said the structure remained in place, despite serving notices. Subsequently, at the council’s request, the house was demolished using JCB bulldozers, with heavy police force deployed at the site.

Ali remains at large, while six accused were arrested. Even with the other accused individuals, including Sumit Nagar, held in police custody, only Ali’s house was targeted for demolition, showing selective enforcement based on religious identity.

Authorities on Wednesday, April 29, demolished the house of the main accused, Saif Ali, in the extortion and kidnapping case of a prominent businessman in Rajasthan's Baran city.



The house was demolished using JCB bulldozers, with the city council claiming it was illegally built… pic.twitter.com/X70LmmfK3T — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 30, 2026

Victim abducted on gunpoint, filmed stripping

The incident took place on April 24 when glass merchant Satish Gaur stopped at a graveyard on the way to work. The accused ambushed him at gunpoint and took him to a secluded field, where they held him for over eight hours and allegedly tortured him.

They reportedly filmed him stripping to blackmail him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The accused extorted Rs 14 lakh in cash while holding him captive and took his bike as well. They released him after being assured that Gaur would pay the remaining amount the following day.

The victim immediately filed a complaint at the nearest station. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chaudhary, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed due to the grave nature of the case.

Ali named ‘mastermind’ of the case

The police apprehended Moin Khan alias Monu, Sajid alias Rider, and Sumit Nagar on April 26. Rehan alias Ishu, Rahil Mohammad, and Shahrukh alias Javed were arrested the next day.

Speaking to reporters, the ASP claimed Saif Ali was the “mastermind” of the crime and has not submitted himself even after multiple warnings.

During the demolition, Chaudhary warned that miscreants in Baran will not be spared. He said they have two options: either halt criminal activity or leave Baran, failing which they will face strict action.