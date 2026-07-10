Fake ACB officer dupes Telangana revenue inspector of Rs 96,000

The fraudster allegedly posed as an ACB DSP, threatened raids over corruption complaints and convinced the revenue inspector to transfer Rs 96,000.

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Fake ACB officer dupes Telangana revenue inspector of Rs 96,000

Hyderabad: A revenue inspector in Telangana’s Siddipet district was allegedly duped of Rs 96,000 by a cyber fraudster who posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer and threatened to conduct raids over alleged corruption complaints.

The incident occurred in Cheriyal mandal, just days after the ACB trapped the local tahsildar while allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to police, Revenue Inspector Talari Ilaiah received a phone call on Thursday from a person claiming to be an ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The caller allegedly threatened to raid Ilaiah’s office and residence, claiming that complaints had been received against him.

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The fraudster reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh to “settle” the matter. Panicked by the threat, Ilaiah transferred Rs 96,000 to the mobile number provided by the caller.

A few hours later, the revenue official realised he had been cheated by a cyber fraudster and lodged a complaint at the Komuravelli police station.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

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The incident comes just three days after Cheriyal Tahsildar Korra Dileep Nayak was caught by the ACB while allegedly accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe from a farmer, a case that appears to have been exploited by cyber criminals to target another revenue official.

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