Fake baba arrested for sexually exploiting women in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: A self-styled godman was on Thursday, March 20, arrested for cheating and exploiting women after capturing their explicit videos and pictures fraudulently.

The accused was identified as Bommera Bapu Swamy aka Shiva Swamy, a resident of Anupuram near Vemulawada, according to Medak superintendent of police D Uday Kumar Reddy, used to attract women by pretending to offer astrology services.

Swamy also claimed to offer a permanent cure for mental and physical illnesses through special pujas. During the rituals, he would mix sleeping pills in water, causing women to fall asleep.

While they were sleeping, Shiva Swamy used to exploit them sexually and shoot videos, which he would later use to blackmail them. He threatened to circulate the videos on social media.

The accused extorted a large sum of money through blackmail and moved around in a high-end car. He distributed visiting cards among women, despite having studied only up to Class 7, the SP said.

The SP called upon the people to not believe the words of such fake babas and that people should realise that a Class 7 dropout could not cure any disease. The police also found dozens of videos of different women in his possession.

A case was registered and a probe is on.