Telangana sets new record in power demand at 17162 MW

Hyderabad: Telangana has set a new record in power consumption, reaching a peak demand of 17,162 MW on March 20 at 4:39 PM. This surpasses the previous high recorded on March 8, 2024, during the 2023-24 period.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance, Planning, and Power, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, announced the milestone on Thursday, reaffirming the state’s commitment to providing uninterrupted and high-quality power supply across all sectors.

The minister credited the achievement to proactive measures taken since December 2023, including increased power generation capacity and improvements in transmission and distribution networks. These steps have strengthened Telangana’s ability to meet growing electricity demand, especially during the summer months.

The rise in power consumption is largely driven by industrial expansion, commercial growth, and increased IT activities. Despite this, the government has ensured a steady and reliable power supply, including to the agriculture sector, without any disruptions.