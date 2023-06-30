Fake currency notes: RBI lodges FIR against bank managers in K’taka

Rs 2000 notes
Sources said that the managers of the banks would be issued notice to appear for the inquiry. (Representative photo)

Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lodged an FIR against bank managers after detecting counterfeit notes in the money remitted to it by these banks, police said on Friday.

According to police, 30 fake currency notes of the denomination of Rs 100 have been found and four FIRs lodged in this regard with Halasuru Gate police station.

Found in Udupi, Manipal, Hubballi bank branches and Malleshwaram Branch of Bengaluru, the counterfeit currencies were detected in the money remitted to the RBI by these banks.

RBI Manager Anand had lodged a complaint in this regard against managers of the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and UBI Bank.

Sources said that the managers of the banks would be issued notice to appear for the inquiry.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

