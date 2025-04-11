‘Fake’ doctor case: Cath lab of MP’s Damoh Missionary Hospital sealed

Damoh: The cath lab of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh Missionary Hospital, where arrested ‘fake’ cardiologist Narendra Yadav, alias Narendra John Camm, performed procedures on patients, seven of whom died, has been sealed, an official has said.

It was sealed by a team of five government doctors, he said.

“The cath lab was sealed on the guidelines of the district administration since all the cases are related to it and it contains all the evidence,” Dr Vikrant Chauhan, a member of the team, told reporters on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a local court remanded Narendra John Camm in police custody for five days. He was held on Monday from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Camm is accused of practising with a fake medical degree.

He was booked on charges of forgery and dishonest misappropriation on a complaint lodged by Damoh district’s Chief Medical and Health Officer MK Jain.