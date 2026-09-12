Fake drug racket busted in Bengaluru, owner arrested after raids

Bengaluru: A major suspected fake medicine racket has been uncovered in Bengaluru after a joint operation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Drugs Control Department led to the seizure of a large quantity of suspected counterfeit medicines from a healthcare firm near Minerva Circle.

The owner of Krupa Healthcare, Veeresh Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators suspect that the network was supplying counterfeit medicines to more than 90 hospitals, clinics and medical shops in and around Bengaluru.

The operation followed a breakthrough during a raid conducted at a farmhouse in the Bidadi and Dodderi areas of Ramanagara on August 18. Investigators had then seized suspected fake medicines worth nearly Rs 5 crore, along with fake invoices, medicine-filling equipment and counterfeit labels.

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Based on information gathered during the earlier investigation, the SIT and Drugs Control Department carried out simultaneous searches at more than 10 locations across six states, including Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The Minerva Circle premises of Krupa Healthcare, including its office and warehouse, were searched. The residence and other premises linked to Veeresh Kumar were also examined.

Investigators suspect that Veeresh Kumar had close links with Prashanth, described as a key accused in the racket, and his associates. The investigation reportedly indicated that the two had business dealings over the past year.

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Officials recovered suspected counterfeit medicines, documents relating to their transportation and distribution, fake bills and details of medicine batches during the search.

Cheper drugs repackaged, sold under different names

Investigators suspect that cheaper medicines were allegedly repackaged and sold under different brand names. Expired medicines were also allegedly stored and transferred into new containers before being given counterfeit labels and packaging. Medicines carrying labels resembling those of reputed pharmaceutical companies were allegedly circulated through the network.

The suspected medicines included cancer drugs, life-saving medicines and injections used in intensive care units. Investigators are examining whether these medicines reached more than 90 healthcare establishments, reportedly at discounts of around 50 per cent.

A network involving more than 15 medical representatives is also being examined for its alleged role in distribution.

Samples of the seized medicines have been sent to laboratories to establish their composition and quality. Suspected batches have reportedly been blocked on the Karnataka Food and Drug Administration (FDA) portal as a precaution.

Prashanth, suspected to be a key figure in the racket, is reportedly absconding. Investigators hope his arrest will reveal the wider financial and supply chain behind the alleged counterfeit medicine network.