CID probes KPSC scam money trail linked to villa, jewellery

Bengaluru: The investigation into the alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment of veterinary officers has uncovered a suspected trail of financial transactions involving gold jewellery and a residential property, with the CID examining whether the assets were acquired using money collected illegally from candidates.

The latest development concerns IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar, whose alleged financial dealings are being scrutinised by investigators probing the recruitment case. Officials are reportedly examining an allegation that jewellery valued at about Rs 26 lakh was purchased for a woman associated with him.

According to the investigation, the woman, who is said to be from Ayodhya, was allegedly taken to a jewellery showroom on Dickenson Road in Bengaluru. Investigators have reportedly obtained the bill or purchase receipt for the ornaments and CCTV footage from the premises.

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The documents and footage are being examined to establish the circumstances in which the jewellery was purchased and the source of the money used for the transaction.

Bank transactions involving Bidar bank being probed

The CID is simultaneously tracing deposits allegedly made by candidates into accounts operated in the names of other persons. Investigators are reportedly examining transactions involving Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Bank in Bidar. An account reportedly held in the name of Basavaraj has emerged as one of the accounts being examined in connection with the alleged collection of money.

The woman questioned by the CID has reportedly rejected any suggestion that she was part of the recruitment racket. During the inquiry, she allegedly claimed that she had given Rs 25 lakh as a loan to Gyanendra Kumar. She reportedly told investigators that the jewellery was subsequently given to her instead of the money being returned in cash.

The CID has recorded her statement and is now verifying the claim against the financial and documentary evidence available with the agency.

Villa near Kempegowda airport

Another property transaction has also attracted the attention of investigators. A villa near Kempegowda International Airport was reportedly purchased in the name of Kamalapati, Gyanendra Kumar’s brother. The CID is investigating whether the money used for the purchase was connected to the alleged proceeds of the recruitment scam.

An investigating team has reportedly inspected the villa and is examining the property documents and financial records to establish the source of the funds.

The latest developments indicate that the investigation is moving beyond the alleged collection of money from candidates and focusing on the subsequent use and investment of the suspected proceeds.

The CID is expected to scrutinise bank accounts, property records, purchase documents and other financial transactions as it attempts to reconstruct the complete money trail and determine the role of those allegedly involved in the recruitment irregularities.