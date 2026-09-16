Fake food test certificates raise safety concerns in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Concerns have been raised over alleged irregularities in laboratory testing of packaged food products, with some private laboratories accused of issuing certificates without properly testing samples. The issue has prompted the Food Safety Department to step up scrutiny of branded food products available in the market.

Food products are required to undergo laboratory testing before being released into the market, with certificates covering parameters such as quality, chemical content, colours and expiry-related standards. The government has prescribed charges for such testing based on established standards.

However, some private laboratories are allegedly offering certificates at substantially lower rates than the prescribed charges. For instance, a test that is officially priced at around Rs 1,000 is allegedly being offered for about Rs 600, raising questions about whether samples are being subjected to proper testing.

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The alleged practice is particularly concerning in the case of products widely consumed by children, including tetra-pack juices, branded biscuits, chips, cakes and chocolates.

Officials are now examining whether products carrying laboratory-tested or certified labels have actually undergone the required tests. The Food Safety Department has begun collecting samples of branded food products from the market and sending them for fresh testing in government laboratories.

The move is aimed at checking whether certificates issued by private laboratories accurately reflect the quality and safety of the products.

The issue has also drawn the attention of Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is expected to hold discussions with Food Safety Department officials on the matter.

Food safety experts and officials have expressed concern that improper testing could allow products containing excessive levels of sugar, colours, preservatives or other ingredients to reach consumers.

In the case of processed snacks and biscuits, concerns have also been raised over the possible use of poor-quality oils, excessive refined flour or unauthorised chemicals. Such contamination or non-compliance could result in food poisoning and other health problems.

Officials are therefore focusing on verifying both the products and the laboratories issuing their certificates. The government’s latest sampling drive is expected to determine whether the alleged certification irregularities are isolated incidents or part of a wider problem in the food testing system.