Bengaluru govt schools may start early to ease peak-hour traffic

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department is once again considering an early start for government schools in Bengaluru as part of efforts to reduce the impact of peak-hour traffic on students and teachers.

The department is examining a proposal to advance the school opening time by either 30 minutes or one hour. The move is aimed at ensuring that students and teachers can avoid the busiest traffic periods while travelling to and from schools.

Government officials are holding discussions with various stakeholders before taking a final decision. The Police Department and Traffic Police are expected to provide their views, while feedback will also be sought from parents, teachers and different organisations associated with the education sector.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

At present, most private schools in Bengaluru generally conduct classes from around 8.30 am to 3.30 pm, although timings vary by about half an hour in some institutions. Government schools, on the other hand, generally function from 10 am to 4 pm, with some schools following slightly different schedules.

Education dept mulling change similar to private schools

The Education Department is now considering whether government schools should also adopt timings similar to those followed by most private schools, with classes beginning around 8.30 am and ending by 3.30 pm.

The proposal has also received support from sections of the teaching community, with some government school teachers reportedly seeking a change in school hours to help them avoid traffic congestion during their daily commute.

Bengaluru experiences heavy traffic on several major roads after 8 am and again after 4.30 pm. The movement of school buses, private vehicles and two-wheelers carrying students during these periods adds to the congestion.

Teachers and students travelling during peak hours are therefore often caught in slow-moving traffic, resulting in delays and longer commuting times. Authorities believe that bringing forward government school timings could help spread traffic movement more evenly and reduce the number of school-related trips coinciding with peak office-hour traffic.

However, the proposed change is not final yet. The Education Department is expected to consider the practical difficulties faced by students, parents and teachers before making a decision.

Officials will consult the Traffic Police, other government departments, parents and relevant organisations before submitting their views to the government. The final decision on whether and when to change the timings of government schools in Bengaluru