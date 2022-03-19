‘Fake muslim’: Times when SRK got trolled for his festive posts

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of Bollywood is known for enjoying a secular household. He has always been vocal about secularism. SRK is a muslim by birth, but he believes in worshipping and respecting all other religions. The actor is married to Gauri, who is a Hindu, and they’ve raised their three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam with both faiths.

Shah Rukh and his family celebrate all festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Eid, Holi and Christmas with equal fervour and enthusiasm.

In a 2005 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.

And because of his secular ways of life, fans love him a lot more.

While he has been loved immensely by millions, he also often becomes the soft target of hateful comments and trolls. He maintains a dignified silence every time such an incident of trolling happens.

SRK gets mercilessly trolled every year whenever he shares post of celebrating any Hindu festival at his Mumbai residence. Trolls bring in the topic of his religion and his secular credential gets questioned by the haters. The message of secularism that the actor tries to spread among his fans, somehow just gets lost amidst the millions of hateful comments.

In September last year, SRK shared the glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities of his house on social media like every year. His post did not go well with many who trolled him for ‘celebrating Hindu festival’ because he is a Muslim. The comments thread of SRK’s post had many unwarranted hateful messages questioning his faith.

King Khan and his family celebrate Diwali with proper rituals every year. In 2019 too, Shah Rukh shared a picture with Gauri and their youngest son AbRam Khan on his Twitter account. While a majority of his fans were gushing over his ‘tika’ look, some notorious social media users slammed him for not keeping up with Islamic rituals and instead offered prayers during a Hindu festival. Some even went ahead to call him a ‘fake Muslim’.

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

Check out other posts when he faced flak on social media.

Being a muslim, i am very sad to see u while doing hindus tradition. Islam doesnt allow us to worship these gandpati bhoots etc — Muhammad iqbal Khattak (@iqbalkhan400) September 12, 2019

you are not muslim … #kafer — Sheikh Md. Hossain (@SMH_BD) September 12, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in Pathan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.