Fake news: West Bengal BJP leader Kapil Mishra claims love jihad

A murder became political when a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Kapil Mishra claimed on Twitter that the act was actually “love jihad”.

The Murder

A 21-year-old student named Sutupa Chowdhury was murdered by her lover Susanta Chowdhury, belonging to Malda district, in full public view on Monday evening. She was stabbed many times in front of her rented house at Surjya Street in Berhampore town in West Bengal, The Telegraph Online reported.

Even after she lay dead, Susanta slit her throat. As onlookers tried to nab him, he pointed a gun at them and fled away.

On Tuesday, the Twitter world woke up to BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra’s tweet stating that the murder that took place in Berhampore was a case of Love Jihad.

However, Murshidabad police arrested Susanta soon after on Monday. He has been taken into custody.

What came after

The tweet spread like wildfire where images of a dead Sutapa and her killer looking over her started going viral. Soon it was shared by many Hindutva followers.

Many tweeted against the fake news sharing the real facts about the murder.

Murshidabad police tweeted legal action will be initiated against those who propagate hate and create fake rumours.

So far two FIRs have been initiated. One is against the murderer Susanta Chowdhury and the other FIR is against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and RSS member Rajiv Tuli, who spread the rumour that it was love jihad.