Fake PMO official, armed ‘bodyguard’ held before PM Mumbai event

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man posing as a PMO official and his armed ‘bodyguard’ were detained at a venue in the BKC area here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend an event in the evening on Tuesday, September 8, police said.

A firearm was recovered from the so-called bodyguard, said a police official.

Claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office, the 24-year-old man gained entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

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Security personnel and police officers deployed at the high-security venue intercepted the duo after noticing their suspicious behaviour. As the young man could not produce any credentials, he and his bodyguard were detained and later handed over to Mumbai Police for detailed interrogation.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), as well as local police, are conducting further probes, the official said, without disclosing the duo’s identity.