Falaknuma parallel road overbridge likely to open on Friday

Published: 2nd October 2025 3:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: After long delays, the Falaknuma parallel road overbridge (RoB) has been completed and is likely to be inaugurated on Friday, October 3, authorities said.

The 360-metre-long bridge works that began in 2021 aim to ease the traffic congestion from Chandrayangutta to Charminar. Recently, a few structures on the southern side of the Old Bridge were demolished to facilitate vehicular movement. A new road was also laid.

It is jointly constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and South-Central Railway (SCR) at a cost of Rs. 47.1 crore.

