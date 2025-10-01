Hyderabad: 3 died in fatal road accident at Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three persons died when two bikes collided head on at Pahadishareef on Wednesday, October 1. The incident took place in the morning hours and another person involved in the accident is battling for life.

The deceased have been identified as Konda Arun, 19, Eslavath Mohan, 18, and Raavath Siddu, 18. The injured person has been identified as Eslavath Simhari, 17.

According to Pahadishareef SHO Konda Arun, a resident of Rajendranagar was going on a Pulsar motorcycle to his relative’s house located at Pedda Golconda. Eslavath Mohan, Raavath Siddu and Eslavath Simhari, were going on a Unicorn bike towards Harshaguda village.

“On the way, both the motorcycles collided at high speed. Arun, Mohan and Siddu sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Simhari escaped with injuries and was rushed to a hospital,” said the SHO.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and after conducting an investigation on the spot shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was booked and an investigation has started.