Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over pending DAs, worker neglect

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao, on Wednesday, October 1, lashed out at the Telangana government for neglecting state employees, while praising the Centre for a recent three percent DA (Dearness Allowances) hike for its workers.

Speaking at a press conference in Siddipet, the former minister said that despite assurances from chief minister Revanth Reddy before the Assembly elections to clear the dues immediately, five DAs remain pending. “While releasing massive contractor bills to earn commissions, the government has shown a closed fist to its employees, teachers, and staff,” he said.

He also raised concerns about police staff, noting that 14 DAs and five surrender leaves are pending, allowances have been cut, and even fuel for vehicles has not been funded.

He alleged that Rs 5,500 crore from the contributory pension scheme (CPS) has been diverted, and contract workers, daily wage staff, ASHAs, and Anganwadi employees are facing months-long delays in salaries.

He concluded by urging immediate release of pending DAs, announcement of PRC, payment of all arrears and allowances, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and fulfilment of promises to employees, contract staff, and frontline workers.