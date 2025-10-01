Union cabinet approves 3 pc hike in Dearness Allowance, other projects

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent, saying it is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central government employees and their family members on the eve of Vijaya Dashami.

“On the eve of Vijaya Dashami, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has given a big gift to central government employees and their family members. Today, the Union Cabinet has approved an additional 3-per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. This decision, effective from July 1, 2025, will benefit approximately 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners,” Shah said in a post in Hindi on X.

Assam Highway to be widened

Shah also lauded the cabinet’s decision to widen and improve the existing carriageway of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of National Highway-715 in Assam to four lanes.

He said the decision will accelerate Modi’s vision for Assam’s fast economic growth by enhancing the flow of people, goods and services, while at the same time, further elevating the stature of Numaligarh as a pillar of India’s energy sufficiency.

Also Read Telangana government hikes Dearness Allowance for pensioners

Cabinet gives nod to Biomedical Research Career Programme Phase 3

The home minister said the cabinet’s approval for the third phase of the biomedical research career programme will provide a new impetus to India’s new-age healthcare by giving flight to the careers of the country’s biomedical scientists.

“Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the significant decision,” he said.

The career programme is aimed at training more than 2,000 students and post-doctoral fellows, generating high-impact research and helping commercialise technologies.

57 new KVs to be established

Shah also said the approval for opening 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will accelerate the journey of building a “Developed India” by equipping the country’s children with cutting-edge education.

“The Modi government has given one gift after another to every age group during this Navratri. To accelerate the journey of building a ‘Developed India’ by equipping the country’s children with cutting-edge education, the Union Cabinet has today approved the establishment of 57 new central schools,” he said.

The home minister said these schools, to be built in different parts of the country at a cost of Rs 5,862.55 crore, will ensure quality education for children and 100 per cent implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), thereby contributing to the construction of a strong nation.