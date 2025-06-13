Telangana government hikes Dearness Allowance for pensioners

Hyderabad: In a good news to pensioners who retired from government service, the Telangana government has decided to increase their Dearness Alliance (DA) from 26.39 percent to 33.03 percent on their basic pension with effect from January 1, 2023.

The increase in DA applies to state government employees who have retired from service on or after July 1, 2018, and have been drawing pension as per the revised pay scales of 2020.

It will also apply to the employees who retired before July 1, 2018, and whose pension was consolidated as per GO Ms No 55 issued dated June 1, 2021.

It also applies to the pensioners, who have been drawing pensions in the revised pay scales of 2015 from 63.912 percent to 68.628 percent of their basic pension from January 1, 2023.

For the pensioners who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/SNJPC pay scales of 2016, the DA has been increased from 38 to 42 percent of their basic pension.

It applies to pensioners who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/FNPJC pay scales of 2006, whose pension was not consolidated as per the UGC pay scales of 2016.

Also Read Telangana govt to clear arrears of employees, cabinet approves 2 DAs

The revised DA will be paid along with the pension of June 2025, payable in the month of July 2025.

However, the arrears of the revised DA for pensioners from January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025, will be paid in 28 equal monthly installments starting June 2025.

In respect of the pensioners of the universities, the expenditure on account of the DA now, shall be met from the block grants allotted to them.

In respect of DA pending with effect from July 1, 2023, separate orders will be issued after 6 months, as per GO Ms No 79 issued by the principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Friday, June 13.