Family attacked by sword wielding mob in Telangana, five injured

Hyderabad: A Muslim family was brutally attacked with swords allegedly by 50-60 members of a right-wing affiliated group on Sunday night in Sirnapally village of Nizamabad district.

The injured include Ahmed Ullah Khan, his wife Rizwana Begum, and their sons Mohammed Majid Khan and Aman Khan.

A gravely injured Mohammed Majid Khan spoke to Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan on a call, claiming he was falsely implicated under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) for misbehaving with a minor girl.

“They booked a false case against me. I ended up spending three months in jail,” Majid Khan alleges.

At that time, the local village development committee (VDC) passed a resolution ostracising the two brothers from the village and allowing only their parents to stay. Majid Khan and Aman Khan started working as painters in Kamareddy.

On the occasion of Bakrid, the two brothers decided to visit their parents. Their visit turned deadly at around 8 pm after a sword-wielding group of 50-60 people barged into their home and started attacking the family.

Majid and his father, Ahmed Ullah Khan, received head injuries while his mother, Rizwana Begum’s clothes torn, the family said. Majid’s sister and her family, including children, were also attacked.

Speaking to Amjedullah Khan, Majid alleged the attackers belonged to the Hindutva organisation, Bajrang Dal.

The family is currently receiving treatment at the Nizamabad Government Hospital.

Amjedullah Khan has demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and strict action against them. “Law and order in the state have completely collapsed. The police are mere mute spectators when minorities are attacked,” he said.

Police officials were unavailable for comment.