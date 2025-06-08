Cattle traders kidnapped, beaten by Gau Rakshaks in Telangana

Hyderabad: A cattle trader was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by self-styled cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) in Ramchandrapuram, Sangareddy district of Telangana.

According to AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, the incident occurred when cattle traders were transporting livestock in a DCM vehicle to the city. The gau rakshaks intercepted the vehicle, forcibly pulled out the traders, and assaulted them. The vigilantes then took the traders to a gaushala (cow shelter), tied them to a tree, and beat them with sticks and iron rods. The victims later managed to escape and were hospitalized.

Upon learning of the incident, MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig visited the hospital on Sunday to meet the injured traders. He demanded strict action against the attackers for kidnapping and assaulting the traders after confining them in the gaushala. The MLC specifically called for an attempted murder case to be registered against the gau rakshaks.