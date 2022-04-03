Family members of KCR consume drugs, should be arrested: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the family members of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS party workers consume drugs and should be arrested.

He also claimed that TRS members were found to be involved in the Radisson Blu’s pub bust but the chief minister has no guts to arrest them. “It has become a practice with KCR to create hype saying that there will be an investigation and closing the case after making money out of it. The chief minister has turned the state into a haven for drugs,” he remarked.

Sanjay challenged the chief minister if he has the guts to arrest his family members and TRS party workers involved in drugs.

Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh said that the government should encounter people involved in the drug case. “We will support the encounter because due to the actions of a few people, the youth of Telangana should not suffer,” he remarked.

The pub at Radisson Blu at Banjara Hills was raided by Task Force personnel of Hyderabad City Police in the wee hours on Sunday as it was open beyond the permitted hours. Charge Memo to the ACP Banjara Hills, Sri M Sudarshan, for their negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

As per the latest information, two individuals were arrested in the case. They are Mahadaram Anil Kumar (35), the manager of the pub as well as Abhishek Vuppala (39), one of the owners. A third accused in the case, Arjun Veeramachineni is said to be absconding.

The accused have been booked under Section 8(c), 22(b), 29(1) of the NDPS Act. A case has been registered at Banjara Hills police station and the investigation is being overseen by the inspector at Jubilee Hills police station