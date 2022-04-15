Family misidentifies corpse at Osmania Hospital, leads to mixup

Hyderabad: A bizarre incident took place at the Osmania General Hospital when the bodies of two unidentified persons were swapped as a result of a mix-up by the families of the corpses on Thursday.

The mix-up was brought to light after the family of one of the deceased turned up at the hospital mortuary to collect the body and found it missing. A relative of the other corpse had misidentified, taken, and buried the body.

According to the police, this mix-up took place as the bodies brought to the mortuary for post-mortem examination on Wednesday were unidentified.

On Thursday, a Muslim family of a 40-year-old man from S.R. Nagar showed up at the hospital mortuary where they misidentified the body, took it home, and performed the final rites by following all the rituals prescribed.

In an interesting turn of events, the family of the other deceased, Pandu Ranga Chary, from Mailadevpally reached the hospital mortuary on Thursday and were shocked to know that his body was already handed to the family from S.R. Nagar.

Superintendent of the Osmania Hospital, Dr. B. Nagender, told Siasat.com, “The bodies were received by the mortuary on Wednesday and were unidentified. When the family from SR Nagar were shown the body, they accepted it and took it away. When the family from Mailadevpally approached us, we realised the error and alerted the family from SR Nagar. The body was exhumed and handed over to the correct family.”