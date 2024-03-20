‘Family wondered how I’ll survive’: TV actor Vivian Dsena talks about embracing Islam

Hyderabad: Well-known TV actor Vivian Dsena recently opened up about his experience after accepting Islam. Even though he had embraced the new faith last year in Ramzan, he opened up about the decision recently in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Vivian Dsena said that he fasts every year during Ramzan. He said that Ramzan is especially important because during the fasting days, humanity becomes spiritually mature.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dsena said, “I have embraced Islam in Ramzan, this fact itself makes Ramzan very close to my heart. This year marks my sixth Ramzan and by God’s grace, I have been fasting every year. Fasting the entire month of Ramzan is mandatory for us as it’s one of the main five pillars of Islam, so I do observe the 30 days of course, unless there is an excuse that permits me to break the fast, such as an illness.”

He said that he tries to spend time with his family in Bahrain during Ramzan. The actor is married to Noreen Ali, a former journalist from Egypt. The couple has a daughter.

Vivian was first married to Wabz Darabji in 2013 which ended in 2017.

“I can’t deny I was very worried at the beginning about keeping the fast, especially because water and coffee are necessities for me; even my family and friends keep wondering how I am managing to stay without water or caffeine for 13 or 14 hours. God has been kind so far, my fasting journey has been decently smooth,” he added.

Vivian Dsena has acted in popular TV dramas including ‘Yeh Ek Kahani Pyaar Ki’, ‘Madhubala’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Only Tum’ among others.