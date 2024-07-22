Famous pubs in Hyderabad raided; 4 nabbed for drug consumption

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) apprehended four individuals who tested positive for drugs during a raid at Xora Pub & Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, following a tip-off on Sunday night, July 21.

A total of 11 people were taken into custody and tested with four members testing positive for drugs and ganja.

Additionally, the police raided the Olive Bistro pub in Madhapur but found no traces of drugs.

Previously, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted a raid at the Cave Club, a pub in the Manikonda area of Hyderabad, as part of their efforts to curb the sale and consumption of drugs in the city’s pubs.

During the raid, the authorities arrested 24 individuals out of the 55 people present at the club who were found to be positive for consuming drugs such as ganja, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Blood samples were taken for further investigation.