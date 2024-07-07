Pub in Hyderabad’s Manikonda raided, 24 nabbed for drug consumption

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted a raid at the Cave Club, a pub in the Manikonda area of Hyderabad, as part of their efforts to curb the sale and consumption of drugs in the city’s pubs.

During the raid, the authorities arrested 24 individuals out of the 55 people present at the club who were found to be positive for consuming drugs such as ganja, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Blood samples were taken for further investigation.

As part of the efforts to check the sale and consumption of #Drugs in #Hyderabad pubs, the #Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (@TG_ANB) raids a pub in Manikonda under #Cyberabad limits, nabbed 24 people who were found consuming drugs, 24 tested positive out of 55.#TGANB #Ganja pic.twitter.com/uAYjvhFAGf — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 7, 2024

Telangana CM declares ‘anti drug abuse awareness day’

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that the third Wednesday of every month would be observed as Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Day across the state at a meeting held at the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) on Tuesday to devise new anti-drug strategies with police officers from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to combating drug abuse, stating, “The government has allocated Rs 50 crore to bolster the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), established in 2023. This bureau now operates with enhanced capabilities, including state-of-the-art narcotics labs and increased staff recruitment.”

Plans are underway to establish seven Regional Narcotic Control Centres (RNCCs) and four Narcotic Police Stations across the state within the next few months.

The TGANB has sanctioned 170 additional personnel, who will receive a 60% allowance. Additionally, special schools will be set up for the children of police personnel, similar to those provided for the children of military personnel.