Hyderabad: Meeting your favourite star is a dream that many fans hold close to their hearts. While catching a glimpse of them is enough to make anyone emotional, getting the chance to speak to them, share a heartfelt moment, or even receive a hug becomes a memory that lasts a lifetime. A similar emotional moment unfolded for one young fan, who couldn’t hold back his tears after meeting Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda.

A video that is now going viral on Instagram captures the touching interaction between the actor and his fan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, popularly known as Uppal Stadium, in Hyderabad.

In the clip, the young fan is seen crying inconsolably as Vijay patiently listens to everything he has to say. The actor remains calm and attentive throughout the interaction, making the moment even more special for the overwhelmed fan. Meanwhile, police personnel are seen escorting other excited fans as the stadium erupts with cheers.

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda attended the grand finale of the Sreenidhi University TG20 Cricket League on July 12, 2026, as the tournament’s official brand ambassador. He officially kicked off the summit clash by ringing the ceremonial opening bell, drawing loud cheers from the packed crowd.

The grand finale of the inaugural Telangana T20 (TG20) League was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, where the Hyderabad E-Champions defeated the Anvita Khammam Aces to lift the maiden title.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film features the actor as a 19th-century rebel and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. The historical epic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.