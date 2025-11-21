Fan opens Dhaba named after Allu Arjun outside Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2, The Rule, has created history by entering the list of the most successful Indian films ever. Mythri Movie Makers announced that the film has collected Rs. 1871 crore worldwide. It has now joined the top league beating Dangal and Baahubali 2

Across the country, people are shouting “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya” with full swag. Theatres are packed, social media is filled with fan edits, and Allu Arjun’s style is copied everywhere. From kids dancing to Srivalli to adults trying the famous shoulder shrug, the Pushpa fever is unstoppable.

Allu Arjun Fans Open a Dhaba in Raipur

The highlight of this craze is a fun and surprising tribute. In Raipur, fans have opened a full Allu Arjun Dhaba on the highway. The bright red building proudly says Allu Arjun Ka Fans Dhaba. The outside wall is covered with giant Pushpa 2 posters, and the inside is filled with stills of Allu Arjun in full Pushpa style.

Travellers stop their bikes and cars just to take photos. The menu board outside lists chicken biryani, paneer masala, anda curry, dal fry, jeera rice, and more.

The dhaba has quickly become a fan popular spot. Raipur people are loving it, travellers are loving it, and most importantly, Pushpa fans can eat with full swag.

Allu Arjun, The True Pan India Icon

Allu Arjun’s fan base now feels like a festival of its own. Whether it is Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, or small towns, people admire his charm, his dance, and his fire. Pushpa 2 has turned him into a national obsession. And fans keep proving that their love has no limits.