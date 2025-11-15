Fancy number auction nets Rs 65.38 lakh for Khairatabad RTO in one day

Hyderabad: Khairatabad Transport Office (RTO) recorded a single-day revenue of Rs 65,38,889 through the auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers, the department said.

The event drew an enthusiastic response from business establishments and individual bidders seeking exclusive registration numbers.

Highest bids

The highest bid of the day went to the number TG09H 9999, which fetched a remarkable Rs 22,72,222 and was acquired by the promoters of Honor Prime Housing LLP. At the other end, the number TG09J 0003 was the lowest priced in the auction, bringing in Rs 1,15,121 from GSR Constructions.

Several other distinctive numbers also received strong bids. TG09J 0009 was purchased for Rs 6,80,000 by M/s Dandu Energy Pvt. Ltd., while TG09J 0006 fetched Rs 5,70,666 and went to Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. TG09J 0099 drew a bid of Rs 3,40,000 from Godavari Fortune, and TG09J 0001 was secured by Srinidhi IT Space Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 2,60,000.

The number TG09J 0005 went to Niharika Entertainment for Rs 2,40,100, while TG09J 0018 was acquired by Rohith Reddy Muthu for Rs 1,71,189. TG09J 0007 fetched Rs 1,69,002 and was taken by Kondavarapu Srinivas Naidu. TG09J 0077 brought in Rs 1,41,789 and was purchased by Meenakshi Power Pvt. Ltd., whereas TG09J 0123 earned Rs 1,19,999 after being taken by Akula Madhuri.

Khairatabad RTO officials noted that the Transport Department’s regular online auctions for fancy registration numbers continue to attract heavy participation and generate substantial revenue.

The growing demand reflects the enduring appeal of personalised number plates, often seen as symbols of identity, exclusivity, and status among vehicle owners in the city.