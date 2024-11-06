Fans cry over Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s last episode, videos viral

Islamabad: After months of anticipation and emotional highs, the fan-favorite Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has reached its much-awaited conclusion. The final episode aired on November 5, streaming on YouTube and screening in cinemas across Pakistan.

Starring Hania Aamir as the beloved Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show’s last episode took fans on a journey of joy, relief, and nostalgia, ending the lead couple’s love story on a happy note.

For weeks, there was speculation that the series would close with a tragic twist in Mustafa and Sharjeena’s romance, but the creators surprised audiences with a heartwarming finale that saw the two characters united in love.

The unexpected yet delightful ending sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media.

I am still crying like how am i suppose to move on from them 😭 this is such a beautiful hug pls this is how you deliver a hit drama without adding slapping or stalking



A beautiful love story with actual real life issues #KabhiMainKabhiTumpic.twitter.com/iSueFGYOrC — Sia ✨ (@byunswuxian) November 5, 2024

it's beautiful how they added 7 stages of love and changed the last stage from "mout" to "zindagi", literally one of the best endings i’ve ever seen <3#KabhiMainKabhiTum pic.twitter.com/ySnnYIyDRh — M. (@moodydamsel_) November 5, 2024

#KabhiMainKabhiTum might just be one of the best ptv shows i've ever watched… such a unique, genuine and pure drama, i'm going to miss kmkt mondays and tuesdays so much. hania and fahad both played sharjeena and mustafa beautifully too 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hbc3rrApPc — sab | free 🍉 (@kajuhalwa) November 5, 2024

A very beautiful ending ♥️

Mustafa & Sharjeena shifted back to their home, communicated with each other using sticky notes when unavailable, chai together, M playing games & S reading books when together, spending time on hilltops together! #KabhiMainKabhiTum pic.twitter.com/jmS2BjQ2vD — • (@crictwt) November 5, 2024

“Jaana nahi tha na, jaana toh option mein hi nahi tha nikah kiya tha commitment ki thi, nibhana tha, tumhi ne kaha tha ki nibhana tha” I cried 🥺#KabhiMainKabhiTum pic.twitter.com/0ZyQtACwnZ — ☾︎ (@slaythvx) November 5, 2024

This show and finale deserved cinema release…it was worth it ans goad they did that…🤩😭🫡The Feels🤩 the hootings #kabhimainkabhitum pic.twitter.com/026pWrWHyE — pari (@goodthings1569) November 5, 2024

Both Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa took to Instagram, expressing gratitude for their journey in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Hania Aamir shared a heartfelt post about her connection to Sharjeena, thanking the audience for their support and love.

The buzz hasn’t died down yet, as fans are now eagerly calling for a second season. Social media is flooded with requests to continue the journey of Sharjeena and Mustafa

As fans cherish the memories of this season, it’s clear that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has left an indelible mark on its audience, making it a drama that will be remembered long after its final credits have rolled.