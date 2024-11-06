Fans cry over Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s last episode, videos viral

Islamabad: After months of anticipation and emotional highs, the fan-favorite Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has reached its much-awaited conclusion. The final episode aired on November 5, streaming on YouTube and screening in cinemas across Pakistan.
Starring Hania Aamir as the beloved Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show’s last episode took fans on a journey of joy, relief, and nostalgia, ending the lead couple’s love story on a happy note.
For weeks, there was speculation that the series would close with a tragic twist in Mustafa and Sharjeena’s romance, but the creators surprised audiences with a heartwarming finale that saw the two characters united in love.
The unexpected yet delightful ending sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media.
Both Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa took to Instagram, expressing gratitude for their journey in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Hania Aamir shared a heartfelt post about her connection to Sharjeena, thanking the audience for their support and love.
The buzz hasn’t died down yet, as fans are now eagerly calling for a second season. Social media is flooded with requests to continue the journey of Sharjeena and Mustafa
As fans cherish the memories of this season, it’s clear that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has left an indelible mark on its audience, making it a drama that will be remembered long after its final credits have rolled.