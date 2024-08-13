Fans demand removal of Nagarjuna from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, is coming back as the host of “Bigg Boss Telugu” Season 8. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season, especially after the success of the previous seven seasons. The excitement is high, and the show is expected to start soon.

Preparations for the new season are happening at Annapurna Studios. The recently released promo video, featuring Nagarjuna, has added to the buzz.

The video shows that this season will be full of entertainment, surprises, and unexpected twists. A funny moment between Nagarjuna and comedian Satya in the promo has already become a topic of discussion among fans, giving a glimpse of the fun and competitive atmosphere of the season.

However, not everyone is happy. Some fans are disappointed because of recent news about Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya, getting engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. These fans have expressed their feelings on social media, asking for Jr NTR to return as the host instead of Nagarjuna. Several viewers are also demanding his exit from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants

As the show’s start date gets closer, people are curious about who the contestants will be. The Instagram page “Telugu Bigg Boss Stars,” known for giving reliable updates, has shared the first list of confirmed contestants. Those entering the Bigg Boss house this season include:

Indraneel Varma

Shanoor Sana

Tejaswini Gowda

Ravi Teja

Rithu Chowdary

Comedian Babloo

Vishnupriya

Pavitra

Anjali Pawan

There are also rumors that Venu Swamy and YouTuber Barellakka might join the show, but this has not been confirmed yet.

As excitement builds, fans are curious about the surprises this season will bring. With Nagarjuna as the host, the show is expected to have a mix of fun, drama, and intense competition. Bigg Boss Telugu 8, airing on Star Maa, promises to keep viewers entertained with its unpredictable twists and engaging content.