Fans go gaga over MC Stan’s surprise visit to Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: Winner of Bigg Boss season 16 and rapper MC Stan has managed to remain in the headlines since he came out of the show. He has seen a huge rise in his popularity in recent times and has amassed a huge fan following across India. The Basti Ka Hasti singer is trending on various social media handles after he performed on the tennis court in Hyderabad. The rap star came to entertain the fans during the farewell match of Sania Mirza on Sunday.

In the videos which are doing rounds on social media, MC Stan can be seen singing ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ and his other songs.

Apart from his videos during his live performance in the city’s LB Stadium, his glimpses of interacting with Sania Mirza on the court, clicking pictures with her family, and leaving the Mumbai airport are also going viral like wildfire. Stan Army and other social media users are going gaga over his surprise visit to Hyderabad.

The friendship between Sania Mirza and MC Stan started after they met at Farah Khan and Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 party. The bash was attended by Sania and her sister Anam Mirza who shares a close bond with Farha.

Check out videos below.

@MCStanOfficial Visiting Tennis legend @MirzaSania in Hyderabad for Farewell match even Though he has concert At mumbai.



Sania Mirza the shining light of Indian tennis 🇮🇳(2003-2023)🇮🇳#SaniaMirza X #MCStan

VIBING WITH MC STAN



[_—Artist—_]#MCStan | #MCStan𓃵 | pic.twitter.com/QJBLv99Tpt — Artist (@Artist86_) March 5, 2023

From meeting in party to #MCStan visiting Tennis legend sania Mirza in Hyderabad for Farewell match even Though he has concert At mumbai.



What a gesture of respect And admiration for 1 Of India's greatest Athlete @MirzaSania .@MCStanOfficial

VIBING WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/KUAQtvkwW7 — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) March 5, 2023

The singer is currently on his All India Tour and he is going to perform in India’s top 10 cities. He is also set to perform in Hyderabad on March,10. You can book the tickets for his show on BookMyShow.