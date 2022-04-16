Fans go gaga over ‘Miya Bhai’ Siraj’s new dance video with Virat

Hyderabad: Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. The two, along with their RCB teammate Faf du Plessis, joined the latest Instagram dance trend where were seen shaking leg and fans can’t stop talking about it.

PUMA India (RCB’s kit partner) shared a video on the popular Instagram reel audio. Among all, it was Siraj who impressed the netizens with his killer dance moves. The video has gone crazy viral on social media, garnering over 1 million views and likes.

While social media users and RCB fans found Virat Kohli cute in the dance video, they felt du Plessis has some work to do on his dancing skills. Netizens were in love with ‘Miya Bhai’ Siraj who was fully enjoying himself.

One user wrote, “Siraj your moves.” Another wrote, “Miyan bhai is really enjoying it.”

“Siraj definitely dislocated his shoulder 😂😂😂,” one hilarious comment read.

Watch the video below.