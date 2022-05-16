Fans go gaga over Shehnaaz Gill’s look from Salman Khan’s movie

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie, which is slated to hit the screens during Christmas, also stars Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma in the important roles.

Ever since the news of Shehnaaz Gill bagging a role in Salman’s movie came in, her ardent fans are sitting with a bated breathe for more updates about it. And now, internet is buzzing with Sana’s first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

In a leaked vidoo, that is going crazy viral on social media, the actress can be seen dressed in a traditional half-saree that she complimented with a gajra. Fans are going gaga over her first look as a typical south Indian girl. According to buzz among netizens, Shehnaaz is likely to play a role of Venkatesh’s younger sister in the movie.

#ShehnaazGill started shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali today. She will play the role of daughter of a South Indian family in this film whose elder brother is @VenkyMama. Typical south Indian look Saree + Gajra . Best wishes @ishehnaaz_gill . #SalmanKhan — Sooraj Barjatya Ka Prem (@_rahul_chawhan) May 15, 2022

First look hamari sana baby ka😍

I am so Excited for my baby movies 💃

May Allah protect her from evil eyeses always Ameen 🤲🙏@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #kabhi Eid kabhi Diwali pic.twitter.com/jZAPzhg2KS — Shabina Nahid (@ShabinaNahid) May 15, 2022

On Saturday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman wrote, “Shooting commences for my new film ….”

Meanwhile, it is also being said that her remuneration for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going to be huge as Salman has asked Shehnaaz Gill to choose a figure by herself. The movie is being directed by Farhad Samji.