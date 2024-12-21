Fans happy as makers remove 2 female celebs from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed an intense week filled with unexpected twists and turns. In a shocking mid-week elimination, wildcard contestant Digvijay Rathee was ousted from the house, leaving fans outraged. Many took to social media to express their disappointment, demanding his return and accusing the makers of bias and unfair treatment.

While fans speculated that the week might bring a double elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the showrunners had an even bigger surprise in store. To everyone’s astonishment, a triple elimination unfolded, leaving the house shaken.

Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose, who entered the house as wildcard contestants in November, were eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot yesterday. Their exit will be aired in Sunday’s episode. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among the audience.

While Digvijay’s eviction drew widespread criticism, Yamini and Edin’s exit has been largely welcomed by fans. Many believe their elimination was a much-needed move to streamline the competition as the finale approaches.

Social media is abuzz with reactions with some fans applauding the makers for “cleaning the house”.

With only 11 contestants now left in the race, the competition has intensified, and the stakes are higher than ever. As the grand finale looms just weeks away, viewers are eager to see how the remaining housemates navigate the challenges and alliances ahead.

