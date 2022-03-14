Fans of Jr NTR tether his dialogue from ‘RRR’ to aircraft in US

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR’s fans from the US have left everyone astonished with their recent activities, ahead of ‘RRR’ release. Ringing in the celebrations, NTR’s fans in Jacksonville, Florida tried the most unique way to express their love towards NTR.

A two-seater aircraft was hired by these fans from Florida, who had tethered a message to the tail, which reads ‘Thokkukuntapovale’, a dialogue from NTR’s upcoming movie ‘RRR’. It is a popular dialogue from the trailer of the Rajamouli directorial that translates to: ‘Ab aage se waar hoga’ in Hindi, meaning ‘there is no stop here onwards’. Check out the video below:

#ManOfMassesNTR fans from US posted made this to show their love on their Idol which is going viral on social media. This is a first of its kind celebration. 🔥🔥#ThokkukuntuPovaale #RRR@tarak9999 @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bGCoAAjK33 — Indian Box-office (@Indianboxoffic3) March 12, 2022

Jr. NTR, who is known for his mass roles in Telugu movies, will essay the character of Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter and a tribal leader in Rajamouli’s directorial.

Being one of the most-awaited movies of NTR, the fans from all over the world are waiting to celebrate his on-screen presence in ‘RRR’. Also, this is the first movie in which two Telugu superstars have come together. Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju in the fictional drama.

RRR will release in cinemas on March 25, 2022.