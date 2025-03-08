Fans react to Jr NTR’s unusual look in Zepto ad

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is a big star in Tollywood, loved for his acting and brand endorsements. Fans enjoy seeing him in movies, ads, and TV shows. But his latest ad for Zepto has upset many of them.

Why Fans Are Unhappy

The Zepto ad was released recently, but instead of praise, it received a lot of criticism. In the ad, NTR appears inside a fridge and a washing machine, which many feel is not suitable for a star of his level. Fans expected something more stylish and powerful.

The biggest issue was NTR’s appearance. His short hair and rough look did not match his usual charm. Many fans were disappointed and questioned how this look was approved. Some feel that NTR should be more careful about his image in public and brand endorsements.

Fans compared NTR to stars like Allu Arjun, who always ensures he looks good in ads. They believe NTR should also focus on his appearance in brand promotions, especially since he is now a pan-India star.

Upcoming Films

Despite the backlash, NTR has big movies coming up. He is currently working on War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie is set to release on Independence Day weekend. After this, he will start working on a film with director Prashanth Neel. Fans are hopeful that he will come back with a strong and stylish look.