Fans react to Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma’s dating rumours

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has become the talk of the town both for his professional and personal life. The star pacer, known for his fiery spells, is in the news after being picked up by the Gujarat Titans for a staggering Rs 12.25 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction. The move comes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose not to retain him.

However, it’s not just cricket that has Siraj in the spotlight. His personal life has also sparked buzz yet again, this time with rumors linking him to television actress and Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma.

While Siraj confirmed his engagement back in 2021 already, his recent activity on social media has stirred speculation. Fans noticed the cricketer liking Mahira Sharma’s Instagram post, which has fueled rumors of a possible connection between the two.

It is to be noted that Siraj and Mahira have never been spotted together. While some fans are excited about a potential friendship or more between the two, others have pointed out that a mere “like” shouldn’t be overanalyzed.

Mahira Sharma, who previously dated Paras Chhabra, has been in the public eye since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with Paras began on the reality show but ended in 2023, with Mahira even unfollowing him on Instagram.

As for Siraj, the fast bowler has been vocal about his personal struggles. In 2021, he revealed his engagement and spoke about the tough time he faced following the loss of his father, Mohammed Ghouse, in November 2020. Siraj credited his mother and fiancée for supporting him during that period, helping him stay focused on his game and personal growth.

While neither Siraj nor Mahira has commented on the rumors, the internet is buzzing with curiosity about their connection. For now, fans eagerly await to see Siraj in action for the Gujarat Titans, while his personal life remains a hot topic of discussion.