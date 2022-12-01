Fans request SRK to perform Umrah as he wraps up Dunki in Saudi

Hyderabad: Over the years, we saw several celebrities taking time out of their busy schedules and professional commitments to connect with their faith and religion. From Dilip Kumar to Aamir Khan, many actors performed Hajj and Umrah in the past years. For a long time now, fans have been wishing to see their favorite star Shah Rukh Khan perform the pilgrimage.

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Dunki in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. King Khan posted a video in his charismatic style to inform his fans about the update and wrote, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth… Fans went crazy over the way he greeted and said “Barakallah Fik”.

Soon after he posted the video, his fans from across the world started showering love in his comment section. While most of them commented on his style and look, a bunch of his fans requested him to visit Mecca once and perform Umrah as the holy city is just a few hours away from Jeddah. (Umrah – is a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and it can be done any time of the year). The video went viral across social media and several fans started tweeting that he should take Allah’s blessing while he is there.

Do you know that SRK once expressed his desire to perform Hajj with his kids Suhana and Aryan?

In one of his old interviews with Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan was asked why he hasn’t gone on the pilgrimage so far. To this, the DDLJ actor replied and said, “Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana.”

