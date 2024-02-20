Fans shout ‘Sania Mirza’ in stadium, watch Sana Javed’s reaction

Islamabad: In a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match, cricketer Shoaib Malik’s third wife, Sana Javed, was spotted enthusiastically supporting him in the stadium. Several pictures and videos of the Lollywood actress went viral on social media yesterday.

And now, a new video has emerged online and it shows spectators shouting the name of Shoaib’s ex-wife, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana was seated nearby. Initially, Sana ignored the taunts, but later, she turned back with a smile, waving at the fans.

This viral video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some criticizing the spectators for their behaviour and others scrutinizing Sana for replacing Sania in Shoaib’s life.

In another video, Sana Javed can be seen looking angrily towards the fans. Watch below and check how social media users are reacting to it.

The news of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s wedding took both India and Pakistan by surprise in January this year. For the unversed, Shoaib had two marriages, one with Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, and the second one with the Sania Mirza in 2010. Sana Javed, on the other hand, was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal.

Sana and Shoaib announced their marriage on January 20, 2024, via Instagram. The couple faced backlash for not publicly disclosing their divorce before their union.