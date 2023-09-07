Fans spot Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘baby bump’ in latest video

Kareena didn't just deny the pregnancy rumours in her Instagram post; she also poked fun at her husband

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is no stranger to the spotlight, and her recent appearances have fueled speculation about a third pregnancy again. Bebo is married to Saif Ali Khan and is a doting mother two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The rumours sparked after a video of Kareena’s latest appearance at an event here went viral.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, and Arjun Kapoor attended the glitzy launch event of Isha Ambani’s beauty brand, Tira, on August 31, 2023. However, her pregnancy speculations began when she arrived at the venue in a buggy car.

Fans and netizens couldn’t help but wonder if Bebo was hiding a baby bump. However, there is no official confirmation about her third pregnancy yet.

One user wrote, “Kareena prego again ??” Another user wrote, “Why is she hiding stomach?” Check out the video.

Kareena’s lighthearted reaction

This isn’t the first time Kareena has faced her rumours. Previously, a candid photo taken during a trip to London with husband Saif Ali Khan revealed a slightly bloated tummy. Pregnancy rumours erupted on social media. Kareena, who is known for keeping things real, quickly debunked the rumour on Instagram, jokingly attributing the bump to “pasta and wine.”

Kareena didn’t just deny the pregnancy rumours in her Instagram post; she also poked fun at her husband. In good humour, she joked that Saif had “contributed too much to the population of our country.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Netflix project Jaane Jaan, a mystery thriller film written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

