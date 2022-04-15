Fans upset as Kajal Aggarwal absent in ‘Acharya’ trailer

Kajal Aggarwal, who is one of the female leads, was nowhere to be seen in the trailer

Published: 15th April 2022 11:54 am IST
Kajal Aggarwal (Instagram)

Hyderabad: ‘Acharya’ makers released the theatrical trailer of the movie a few days ago, which featured Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Fans of Kajal, who expected to see her in the trailer, were disappointed by her absence. “In a 2.33-minute trailer, the makers didn’t care to show at least a glimpse of Kajal’s role, which isn’t fair,” one of her fans wrote.

“Is Kajal’s role in the movie cut?” asked another Twitter user. “Perhaps her role isn’t introduced to keep the suspense going?” asks one commenter.

Not only that, but Kajal Aggarwal, who has been very active on social media recently, chose not to share the ‘Acharya’ trailer.

There is widespread speculation in the film industry that all is not well between Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal after the release of the ‘Acharya’ trailer.

‘Acharya’ directed by Koratala Siva, is set to be released on April 29.

Pooja Hegde co-stars with Ram Charan, while Kajal Aggarwal co-stars with Chiranjeevi.

