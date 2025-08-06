Fans welcome Mohammed Siraj at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday

The pacer landed in his hometown after a stellar performance in the intensely contested drawn Test series against England.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th August 2025 11:59 am IST
Mohammed Siraj at Hyderabad airport
Mohammed Siraj at Hyderabad airport (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Enthusiastic fans welcomed India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday at Hyderabad airport.

The pacer landed in his hometown after a stellar performance in the intensely contested drawn Test series against England.

Performance of pacer

The pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series. He played all five games and bowled a mammoth 185.3 overs.

MS Teachers

The 31-year-old Mohammed Siraj, along with the team’s fielding coach T Dilip, first landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal from London before heading to Hyderabad. He was dressed in dapper black casuals, and a small group of fans gave him a joyous welcome.

Fans welcome Mohammed Siraj at Hyderabad airport

There were requests for selfies and autographs in Mumbai, but Siraj quickly trooped into a car and left for the domestic terminal to catch the connecting flight to Hyderabad, where he was once again greeted by a group of adoring fans.

“We have not spoken to him yet. But we will certainly plan something (felicitation) for him, as he could be in the city for a while now. It’s a matter of pride for all of us that he did so well for the country in the series against England,” a Hyderabad Cricket Association official told PTI.

Siraj’s most definitive effort came on the fifth day of the final Test at The Oval, when his singular grit helped India bowl out England for 367 in a chase of 374.

Siraj took five wickets in the innings to complete a match haul of nine wickets.

The six-run win, the slimmest in India’s Test history, earned the visitors a highly admirable 2-2 draw in the series.

Germanten Hospital

With inputs from PTI

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th August 2025 11:59 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button