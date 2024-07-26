Farah Khan, Sajid Khan’s mother Menaka Irani passes away

Mumbai: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani, has passed away in Mumbai.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar visited Farah Khan’s residence to pay his last respects to her mother.

She was recently seen on Farah’s YouTube channel.

Recently, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ director extended her birthday wishes to her mother. She wrote a birthday post in which she expressed her love for her mother. She also called her the “strongest, bravest person” she has ever seen in her life.

“We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home..can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u,” she wrote in her sweet birthday wish for her mom.

After her post, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari also shared their birthday wishes.

Menaka Irani was the sister of former actors Honey Irani and Daisy Irani.