Farah Khan to join Salman Khan at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in Hyderabad for the shoot of his much-anticipated film Sikandar. The film’s current schedule has brought him to the historic Taj Falaknuma Palace, a favorite spot for the actor in the city. Joining him is co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who has also come on board for the film’s Hyderabad leg of filming.

And now, in an exciting and fresh update, celebrated choreographer Farah Khan is set to reunite with Salman for an electrifying musical sequence in the film. Farah is said to be directing a high-energy song featuring Salman, complete with over 100 background dancers.

The two have worked together on memorable songs before, including Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan, and fans are eagerly anticipating the magic they will create in Sikandar.

Apart from the song, Salman will also be filming key scenes, including a high-stakes action sequence at the palace, choreographed by Master Kevin. Described as a “one-against-all” fight scene, it will reportedly pit Salman’s character against a deadly trio.

The shoot has also affected Salman’s other commitments, as he will be absent from the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to filming. Sikandar is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release.