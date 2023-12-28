Farah Khan’s brother Sajid Khan’s death rumours spread like wildfire

Mumbai: Sajid Khan, the well-known film director and actor, is very much alive and kicking and there is no need to pay heed to the rumours which claim he is dead. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to address the confusion caused by the unfortunate passing of another individual with the same name.

In a light-hearted video, Sajid Khan thanked everyone who had been reaching out to check on him, assuring them that he is alive and well. With a touch of humor, he shared the amusing fact that many people had been asking, “Tu zinda hai na? (You’re alive, right?)”

Sajid Khan clarified that the confusion arose because the actor Sajid Khan who passed away was in his 70s and had acted in the film “Mother India” as a child artist. He humorously mentioned that he was born 20 years later and is very much alive. He requested media outlets, friends, and fans to take note of the clarification.

Sharing the video, Sajid Khan wrote, “R.i.p. Sajid Khan (1951-2023)…not me as reported with my pic by some media people…”.

On the professional front, Sajid Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 last year.